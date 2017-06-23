Scotland Yard has launched a manslaughter inquiry after it emerged that the outside cladding on Grenfell Tower failed safety tests.

600 tower blocks across the UK are covered in similar cladding to the material used on Grenfell Tower.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack, who is overseeing the investigation, said the cause of the fire was a faulty fridge and that the blaze was not started deliberately.

