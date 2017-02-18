Grigor Dimitrov has revealed that he will be withdrawing from the Marseille ATP tournament that commences on 20 February as he plans to rest.

The Bulgarian — currently in the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open — has had a very successful 2017 so far. Dimitrov won the Brisbane International in January 2017 before going all the way to the semi-finals of the Australian Open, suffering his only loss of the year against Rafael Nadal in a close encounter.

The 25-year-old bounced back from his disappointment in Melbourne to recently win the Sofia Open on home soil, defeating David Goffin in the final and winning his second title in two months.

Having already played 17 matches in the new calendar year, winning 16 in the process, Dimitrov is in need of a rest.

"For the first time in my career I have won so many matches in a short period," Dimitrov said as quoted on Tennis World USA. "I had to get used to it because three days ago I was playing the final in Sofia. It's going very quick. The most important is to stay healthy and to do the right things."

Dimitrov's decision to stay healthy and fit is a sound one especially in a time where many tennis stars are highlighting the benefits of resting.

World number one Andy Murray notably claimed Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal benefited from rest during the 2017 Australian Open and said "that is something we can all learn from moving forwards". David Ferrer also spoke about the tough schedule that tennis players face and how players want to extend their careers more.

Dimitrov is not the only one withdrawing from Marseille either as Mischa Zverev — who upset Murray in the Australian Open — is also skipping the ATP event.