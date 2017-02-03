Manchester United have abruptly recalled Dean Henderson, with loan club Grimbsy Town revealing that one of Jose Mourinho's first-team goalkeepers has suffered an injury. The 19-year-old initially joined the League Two outfit on a temporary four-month arrangement in August 2016 and later saw his stay at Blundell Park extended until the end of January.

Grimsby, presumably impressed with the impact made by Henderson during the six outings that followed his belated debut in a 2-0 victory over Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day, last week agreed a deal to keep the 19-year-old in Lincolnshire until May. However, United have now exercised an option to bring him back to Old Trafford ahead of Sunday's (5 February) Premier League trip to Leicester City.

"Grimsby Town Football Club can confirm that Manchester United have recalled on loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson with immediate effect," an official statement read. "Dean has been recalled by his parent club due to an injury to one of their first-team goalkeepers.

"In his short stay with the Mariners, Henderson made 7 appearances keeping 4 clean sheets in the process. We would like to thank Dean for all his efforts during his time here and wish him every success in the future."

United have also confirmed Henderson's return, stating that he is "eligible to be included in the weekend's match squad, if required". They make no reference to any injury concerns, although Jose Mourinho is likely to clarify the issue during his pre-Leicester press conference later this afternoon.

David De Gea, who started as usual during Wednesday's (1 February) goalless draw with Hull City, is the current Red Devils number one and he is typically backed-up by erratic Argentine international Sergio Romero. The current third-choice option is Joel Pereira, who was recalled from his stint with Portuguese side Belenenses last month as part of Mourinho's plan to allow Sam Johnstone to experience regular first-team football in the Championship with Aston Villa.

Pereira made his senior debut for United as a late substitute in the recent 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round thrashing of Wigan Athletic, and also started for the U23s during their game at Leigh Sports Village on Monday, saving a first-half penalty in a 3-1 defeat to Premier League 2 leaders Everton.

According to United's own match report, the former Rochdale loaneee "was hurt in an accidental collision and required treatment but continued to frustrate the Toffees". The Manchester Evening News claim that U18 stopper Kieran O'Hara undertook warm-up duties before the meeting with Hull.