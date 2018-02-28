A bridegroom was killed on what was meant to be the happiest day of his life after a member of his wedding party opened fire to celebrate the occasion.

Deepak Kumar, 21, from New Delhi, was leading the party to his bride's home in the Indian capital on Tuesday evening (27 February) when he was hit by a stray bullet from the guest's gun.

According to police, that husband-to-be who worked as a bus conductor, was rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

"He collapsed and was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead after midnight," Nupur Prasad, deputy commissioner of Delhi police, told AFP.

Prasad said the groom's relatives's had identified the man who fired the bullet. "It is an ongoing investigation and we are trying to ascertain the source of his weapon."

Although celebratory firing is illegal in India, the tradition is still rife in many parts of the South Asian nation.

Amit, one of the guests at the "ghudchadhi" ceremony, told the Times of India newspaper: "I don't remember seeing anyone firing the shot, but there were a couple of people carrying guns for celebratory firing, which is considered a tradition in the family."