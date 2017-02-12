Microsoft and Rockstar Games have added Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City to the Xbox One's extensive catalogue of Xbox 360 titles which have been made backwards compatible.

If you own either game on 360 you can insert the disk into your Xbox One and download the title, or download it if they were bought digitally. You can also purchase the games outright, on disc (Amazon has GTA 4 from £7.50 and Episodes for £8.41) or as a download through the Xbox One store.

Episodes from Liberty City includes the two DLC expansions released for GTA 4 - The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony - as standalone titles.

If you purchased either expansion separately with GTA 4, they will also be available on Xbox One.

One of the most popular aspects of Grand Theft Auto is the cheat code system, which has been ever-present in the series, even featuring in 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5 despite cheat codes becoming quite rare in the industry.

Here's a complete list of cheat codes for GTA 4, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony on Xbox 360 and now Xbox One.

The codes are entered into the phone of the lead character.

Grand Theft Auto 4 cheats

468-555-0100 Change weather 486-555-0150 Get a different selection of weapons 486-555-0100 Get a selection of weapons 267-555-0100 Lower wanted level 267-555-0150 Raise wanted level 362-555-0100 Restore armour 482-555-0100 Restore health, armor, and ammo 948-555-0100 Song information 227-555-0142 Spawn a Cognoscenti 227-555-0175 Spawn a Comet 938-555-0100 Spawn a Jetmax 359-555-0100 Spawn a Police Chopper 625-555-0150 Spawn a Sanchez 227-555-0168 Spawn a SuperGT 227-555-0147 Spawn a Turismo 227-555-0100 Spawn an FIB Buffalo 625-555-0100 Spawn an NRG-900

Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned cheats

362-555-0100 Give Armor 482-555-0100 Gives Health, Armor And Ammo 267-555-0100 Lower Wanted Level 267-555-0150 Raise Wanted Level 486-555-0150 Weapon Package #1 486-555-0100 Weapon Package #2

227-555-0142 Spawn a Cognoscenti 227-555-0175 Spawn a Comet 227-555-0100 Spawn a FIB Buffalo 938-555-0100 Spawn a Jetmax 625-555-0150 Spawn a Sanchez 227-555-0168 Spawn a Super GT 227-555-0147 Spawn a Turismo 625-555-0100 Spawn an NRG-900 359-555-0100 Spawn Annihilator 826-555-0150 Spawn a Burrito 245-555-0125 Spawn a Double T 245-555-0199 Spawn a Hakuchou 245-555-0150 Spawn a Hexer 245-555-0100 Spawn a Innovation 826-555-0100 Spawn a Slamvan

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony cheats