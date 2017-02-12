Microsoft and Rockstar Games have added Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City to the Xbox One's extensive catalogue of Xbox 360 titles which have been made backwards compatible.
If you own either game on 360 you can insert the disk into your Xbox One and download the title, or download it if they were bought digitally. You can also purchase the games outright, on disc (Amazon has GTA 4 from £7.50 and Episodes for £8.41) or as a download through the Xbox One store.
Episodes from Liberty City includes the two DLC expansions released for GTA 4 - The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony - as standalone titles.
If you purchased either expansion separately with GTA 4, they will also be available on Xbox One.
One of the most popular aspects of Grand Theft Auto is the cheat code system, which has been ever-present in the series, even featuring in 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5 despite cheat codes becoming quite rare in the industry.
Here's a complete list of cheat codes for GTA 4, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony on Xbox 360 and now Xbox One.
The codes are entered into the phone of the lead character.
Grand Theft Auto 4 cheats
|468-555-0100
|Change weather
|486-555-0150
|Get a different selection of weapons
|486-555-0100
|Get a selection of weapons
|267-555-0100
|Lower wanted level
|267-555-0150
|Raise wanted level
|362-555-0100
|Restore armour
|482-555-0100
|Restore health, armor, and ammo
|948-555-0100
|Song information
|227-555-0142
|Spawn a Cognoscenti
|227-555-0175
|Spawn a Comet
|938-555-0100
|Spawn a Jetmax
|359-555-0100
|Spawn a Police Chopper
|625-555-0150
|Spawn a Sanchez
|227-555-0168
|Spawn a SuperGT
|227-555-0147
|Spawn a Turismo
|227-555-0100
|Spawn an FIB Buffalo
|625-555-0100
|Spawn an NRG-900
Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned cheats
|362-555-0100
|Give Armor
|482-555-0100
|Gives Health, Armor And Ammo
|267-555-0100
|Lower Wanted Level
|267-555-0150
|Raise Wanted Level
|486-555-0150
|Weapon Package #1
|486-555-0100
|Weapon Package #2
|227-555-0142
|Spawn a Cognoscenti
|227-555-0175
|Spawn a Comet
|227-555-0100
|Spawn a FIB Buffalo
|938-555-0100
|Spawn a Jetmax
|625-555-0150
|Spawn a Sanchez
|227-555-0168
|Spawn a Super GT
|227-555-0147
|Spawn a Turismo
|625-555-0100
|Spawn an NRG-900
|359-555-0100
|Spawn Annihilator
|826-555-0150
|Spawn a Burrito
|245-555-0125
|Spawn a Double T
|245-555-0199
|Spawn a Hakuchou
|245-555-0150
|Spawn a Hexer
|245-555-0100
|Spawn a Innovation
|826-555-0100
|Spawn a Slamvan
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony cheats
|625-555-0200
|Spawn a Akuma (Bike)
|272-555-8265
|Spawn a APC(Tank)
|359-555-2899
|Spawn a Buzzard(Helicopter)
|468-555-0100
|Change Weather
|938-555-0150
|Spawn a Floater(Boat)
|362-555-0100
|Health & Armour
|482-555-0100
|Health, Armor and Advanced Weapons
|359-555-7272
|Parachute
|267-555-0150
|Raise Wanted Level
|267-555-0100
|Remove Wanted Level
|486-555-2526
|Sniper rifle bullets explode
|359-555-0100
|Spawn Annihilator
|227-555-9666
|Spawn a Bullet GT
|227-555-0142
|Spawn a Cognoscenti
|227-555-0175
|Spawn a Comet
|938-555-0100
|Spawn a Jetmax
|625-555-0100
|Spawn a NRG-900
|625-555-0150
|Spawn a Sanchez
|227-555-0168
|Spawn a Super GT
|227-555-0147
|Spawn a Turismo
|227-555-0100
|Spawn a FIB Buffalo
|276-555-2666
|Super Punch (exploding punches)
|625-555-3273
|Spawn a Vader(Bike)
|486-555-0100
|Weapons (Advanced)
|486-555-0150
|Weapons (Poor)