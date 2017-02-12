GTA 4 Art
GTA 4 lead character Niko Bellic.Rockstar Games

Microsoft and Rockstar Games have added Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City to the Xbox One's extensive catalogue of Xbox 360 titles which have been made backwards compatible.

If you own either game on 360 you can insert the disk into your Xbox One and download the title, or download it if they were bought digitally. You can also purchase the games outright, on disc (Amazon has GTA 4 from £7.50 and Episodes for £8.41) or as a download through the Xbox One store.

Episodes from Liberty City includes the two DLC expansions released for GTA 4 - The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony - as standalone titles.

If you purchased either expansion separately with GTA 4, they will also be available on Xbox One.

One of the most popular aspects of Grand Theft Auto is the cheat code system, which has been ever-present in the series, even featuring in 2013's Grand Theft Auto 5 despite cheat codes becoming quite rare in the industry.

Here's a complete list of cheat codes for GTA 4, The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony on Xbox 360 and now Xbox One.

The codes are entered into the phone of the lead character.

Grand Theft Auto 4 cheats

468-555-0100Change weather
486-555-0150Get a different selection of weapons
486-555-0100Get a selection of weapons
267-555-0100Lower wanted level
267-555-0150Raise wanted level
362-555-0100Restore armour
482-555-0100Restore health, armor, and ammo
948-555-0100Song information
227-555-0142Spawn a Cognoscenti
227-555-0175Spawn a Comet
938-555-0100Spawn a Jetmax
359-555-0100Spawn a Police Chopper
625-555-0150Spawn a Sanchez
227-555-0168Spawn a SuperGT
227-555-0147Spawn a Turismo
227-555-0100Spawn an FIB Buffalo
625-555-0100Spawn an NRG-900

Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and Damned cheats

362-555-0100Give Armor
482-555-0100Gives Health, Armor And Ammo
267-555-0100Lower Wanted Level
267-555-0150Raise Wanted Level
486-555-0150Weapon Package #1
486-555-0100Weapon Package #2
227-555-0142Spawn a Cognoscenti
227-555-0175Spawn a Comet
227-555-0100Spawn a FIB Buffalo
938-555-0100Spawn a Jetmax
625-555-0150Spawn a Sanchez
227-555-0168Spawn a Super GT
227-555-0147Spawn a Turismo
625-555-0100Spawn an NRG-900
359-555-0100Spawn Annihilator
826-555-0150Spawn a Burrito
245-555-0125Spawn a Double T
245-555-0199Spawn a Hakuchou
245-555-0150Spawn a Hexer
245-555-0100Spawn a Innovation
826-555-0100Spawn a Slamvan

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony cheats

625-555-0200Spawn a Akuma (Bike)
272-555-8265Spawn a APC(Tank)
359-555-2899Spawn a Buzzard(Helicopter)
468-555-0100Change Weather
938-555-0150Spawn a Floater(Boat)
362-555-0100Health & Armour
482-555-0100Health, Armor and Advanced Weapons
359-555-7272Parachute
267-555-0150Raise Wanted Level
267-555-0100Remove Wanted Level
486-555-2526Sniper rifle bullets explode
359-555-0100Spawn Annihilator
227-555-9666Spawn a Bullet GT
227-555-0142Spawn a Cognoscenti
227-555-0175Spawn a Comet
938-555-0100Spawn a Jetmax
625-555-0100Spawn a NRG-900
625-555-0150Spawn a Sanchez
227-555-0168Spawn a Super GT
227-555-0147Spawn a Turismo
227-555-0100Spawn a FIB Buffalo
276-555-2666Super Punch (exploding punches)
625-555-3273Spawn a Vader(Bike)
486-555-0100Weapons (Advanced)
486-555-0150Weapons (Poor)