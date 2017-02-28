Update at 6.30pm: The BBC report that two people were shot and injured by the sniper employed to protect President Hollande. A waiter and a worker attending the event were both wounded, one in the ankle the other on the leg.

Original story:

At least one person has been injured after a gun was fired during a speech given by French President Francois Hollande, immediately causing security concerns in the French town of Villognon.

The French leader was speaking at an event for the opening of a Paris-Bordeaux high-speed line in the town, in the department of Charente, when the gunshot interrupted his speech.

Charente Libre reported one train maintenance worker was injured in the accidental discharge from a gun being handled by a member of the Gendarmerie, France's military police. He was shot in the leg. Another individual, believed to be a member of the security services, was less seriously injured when he jumped behind a kitchen bar, hurting his foot.

Francois Hollande, whose approval rating is so low he bowed out of presidential elections, was heard to say "I hope it's not serious" as a moment of panic swept the marquee where he was speaking. The force of the shot from the firearm did cause the train maintenance worker to crumple and fall to the ground.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and the Paris Attacks that killed 130 people. Islamic State (Isis) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Under the state of emergency police have been given extended powers of search and arrest. Security forces have been deployed at high-profile 'soft targets' such as the Louvre, where French authorities fear an attack on civilians.