Halle Berry was hit with pregnancy rumours when she attended the Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles on Sunday (4 June). The speculation about the Kidnap star being pregnant began after she was photographed cradling her abdomen while she posed for cameras at the event.

However, the Oscar winner is not expecting a third child as was made out by rumour mongers.

As the rumours swirled, Berry's representative swiftly denied that the 50-year-old actress is pregnant with her third child.

"It is absolutely not true. She is not pregnant," a representative for the actress told Us Weekly.

Berry also slammed the pregnancy rumours by joking about it on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself with the caption, "Can a girl have some steak and fries??"

Berry shares an eight-year-old daughter named Nahla with former partner Gabriel Aubry, and son Maceo, 3, with former husband Olivier Martinez.

Berry ended her marriage to Martinez, 51, after filing for divorce in October 2015. They were married for two years. The former couple's divorce was reportedly finalised in December 2016.

"Things were extremely bitter with them as the marriage went on and in the end," a source told Us Weekly at the time. "Finally they both tried to file against each other. It was always like that, very heated and a lot of competition and battling between them. Two extreme tempers and people that love to fight."

In a 2009 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Berry had talked about being a mother after giving birth to Nahla.

"Having a baby takes so much from you. It's the most glorious thing you'll ever do, but the aftermath is not so glorious!" she said. "I used to work a lot because I had nothing better to do. What I've learned, especially by having a baby, is that you can't bring that stuff home anymore."