Halle Berry demonstrated her "favourite yoga pose" to her 3.2 million Instagram followers by wearing only a thong leotard, which has inevitably sparked a meltdown.

The 51-year-old evergreen actress, who has dedicated one post a week to share her diet and fitness secrets with fans, showed the shoulder stand pose.

She started her post saying, "This #FitnessFriday is dedicated to the importance of stretching! After I work out, it's important for me to stretch and lengthen. Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching. For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing."

She continued, "Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries."

The age-defying star then spoke about her favourite Yoga pose and how it helps her body. "This is one of my favorite #yogaposes, the shoulder stand, that stretches my lower spine and legs. I feel 2 inches taller after this stretch!" she equipped.

She concluded her post by challenging fans to try out the new pose "Today I challenge you to share your best yoga pose. If you don't have one, I encourage you to search for one, post about it, tag #FitnessFridayHB and tell me how it makes you feel." the Catwoman actress wrote.

The post has already garnered 191,121 likes within just a few hours of its upload, with fans rushing to the comments section to gush about her age-defying beauty.

A user complimented her saying, "Nice! Ageless woman," another noted, "You are insane!!! Can my crush for you get any bigger? Absolutely" with several burning emojis.

"Halle you are perfection I've been a fan from the beginning you are stunningly beautiful and an incredible talent and I love you for you are and to me you're perfect," wrote another fan gushing about her beauty.

Many fans thanked her for inspiring them to do Yoga. "I want to make yoga a part of my day routine. Thank you for this post!" one user commented, while another replied, "Thank you @halleberry for the lesson on stretching, I swear it's my worst forgotten habit!"

"Thank your for this Halle! I hate stretching but I know it's necessary. I will set aside more time to stretch before and after my workouts," reads a comment.

The mother-of-two also previously showed off her handsome trainer Peter Lee Thomas and called her "secret weapon" who changed her life - as well as her daily #keto meal.