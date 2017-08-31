Tottenham striker Harry Kane has said he has no problems with club chairman Daniel Levy being patient to sign players for the right price heading into deadline day.

Spurs are expected to complete the signing of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier on deadline day for a fee of around £23m ($30m), to add to the arrivals of defender Juan Foyth, goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga and centre-back Davinson Sanchez earlier this summer.

The north London club are also in talks to sign Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente as a back-up for Kane, while Everton midfielder Ross Barkley is another target.

Spurs left-back Danny Rose criticised the club's lack of transfer activity earlier this month and called for well-known players to be brought in, but Kane insisted that he did not share his teammate's concerns.

"Daniel likes to do it on the last day to get the best deal," the England striker was reported as saying by Sky Sports.

"Daniel is a great businessman. He knows what he wants, he's been around for a long time. He's great for our club.

"The way he runs the club, the new training ground, the new stadium, he does what he wants to do. Some chairmen are different, but he does what he does and feels it's the best way to help the team."

Rose issued an apology for his comments about the club's transfer activity and for saying that he and his teammates were being under-paid, but Kane urged the left-back to regain his fitness and do his talking on the pitch.

"He said what he said, but he now just needs to concentrate on getting himself fit and helping us again at Spurs," Kane said.

Spurs are ninth in the Premier League table after a win, a loss and a draw in their first three fixtures. They return to action after the international break with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton on 9 September.

Keep track of all the confirmed deals with our LIVE transfer deadline day blog.