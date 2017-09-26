Harry Kane says Tottenham are confident of getting three points from their Champions League visit to Apoel Nicosia on 26 September.

Spurs are second in Group H after their opening victory over Borussia Dortmund at Wembley and will target another positive result in Cyprus ahead of back-to-back meetings with group leaders Real Madrid.

The north London club are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, with Kane netting six times in his last four matches.

The England striker said he expected a "hostile atmosphere" in Nicosia, but insisted that he and his teammates could adapt to whatever conditions they encountered.

"Of course we are confident, especially after the last result in the Champions League," Kane was quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard. "It is going to be tough but we feel we can win.

"It is a quick turnaround but with a win, we would be on six points, which would be a great position.

"I imagine it will be a hostile atmosphere and we don't know what the pitch will be like, so we have to adapt to that as quickly as possible."

Tottenham have performed better away from home than at Wembley this season, with only two wins out of five games at their adopted home this season.

Kane said visiting teams tended to defend deep when they come to Wembley, making it harder for his team to break them down.

"When teams come to our place, whether it's White Hart Lane or Wembley, they're going to drop off and we have to find a way to get around that and win," he stated.

"Maybe it's a bit more open away from home and we take advantage of that, but we still have to find a way to win at home."

After their midweek trip to Cyprus, Tottenham return to Premier League action against Huddersfield at Kirklees Stadium on 30 September.