Jose Mourinho has included midfielder Scott McTominay and defender Axel Tuanzebe in Manchester United's travelling squad to face CSKA Moscow in the Champions League group stage fixtures.

The 19-year-old Congolese-born defender suffered a back injury and the Red Devils manager confirmed his setback in his pre-match press conference prior to United's Carabao Cup clash against Burton Albion.

United legend Bryan Robson revealed Fellaini and Nemanja Matic picked up knocks in their latest victory over Southampton. There were concerns over the Serbian midfielder's participation in the second group stage fixture of the Champions League.

According to the Daily Mail, midfielder Marouane Fellaini was absent from the squad that flew to Russia on Monday (25 September) evening. The Belgium international suffered a painful blow on his left ankle in United's 1-0 win over Southampton, which has reportedly forced him to miss the clash against CSKA.

Mourinho is already with his star player Paul Pogba. The France international picked up a hamstring injury in his side's 3-0 Champions League victory over Basel. Fellaini joins the former Juventus man on the treatment table.

However, Matic has been included in the squad to face the Russian outfit in the European competition. The former Chelsea star's addition to the squad will rule out any injury concerns for the 29-year-old.

Pogba and Fellaini's absence has forced the Portuguese tactician to include McTominay in this season's first away Champions League fixture. Tuanzebe's inclusion also suggests that the defender has recovered from a back injury.

Meanwhile, Mourinho will also welcome the return of Eric Bailly for United's trip to face CSKA. The Ivory Coast international served his three-match suspension and will be eligible to face Viktor Goncharenko's side.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Phil Jones, Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia were left out of the squad to face CSKA Moscow. Valencia's absence will allow Ashley Young, Matteo Damon and Daley Blind to fight for the two full-back positions, if Mourinho decides to play four at the back.