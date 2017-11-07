Tottenham Hotspur starts Harry Kane and Harry Winks have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of their games against Germany and Brazil.

The duo were carrying injuries when they reported for duty with the rest of the Three Lions squad and after an assessment it has been decided that they will play no part in the upcoming friendlies during the international break.

Kane missed the game against Manchester United with a knee injury, but came back for their win over Real Madrid while also playing 70-odd minutes during their win over Crystal Palace on Sunday (5 November). The striker, however, was not fully fit and Mauricio Pochettino had urged caution as he left to join up with his national team.

Winks, on the other hand, sustained an ankle injury during the game against the Eagles and was substituted at half-time. The Spurs midfielder has been impressive in recent weeks and would have been hoping to earn his second England cap during the upcoming games.

Pochettino was unable to reveal the extent of the damage after the game but was hopeful that he will be fit to play for Gareth Southgate's team against Germany and Brazil. The injury seems to be worse than first feared and he will sit out both games.

Dele Alli was the first Spurs player to withdraw from the English squad after suffering a minor hamstring injury ahead of the game against Palace. The trio will spend the two-week break in rehabilitation with the Argentine coach hoping that they recover in time for their clash against Arsenal on 18 November. The White Hart Lane outfit are facing a minor injury crisis with Toby Alderweireld and Hugo Lloris already on the injured list going into one of the busiest parts of the campaign.

According to Sky Sports, West Bromwich Albion's Jake Livermore has been called up as a replacement for Winks, but Southgate is still pondering if he will call in a replacement for Kane. The Three Lions boss currently has Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham, who is uncapped at the senior level, as his three strikers for the two games.