Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is the first choice striker target for Real Madrid ahead of Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, according to the Spanish capital club's former president Ramon Calderon.

The England international and the former Borussia Dortmund star have been in fine form this season. Kane has 24 goals to his name in the Premier League, while he has scored seven goals and registered two assists in the Champions League. He also scored four goals in the FA Cup, taking his overall tally to 35 goals in all competitions.

Lewandowski, on the other hand, has scored 28 goals in all competitions that include 20 goals in the Bundesliga. The Polish international and the north London club's striker are linked with a move to Real.

According to the Times, the 12-time European champions are ready to make a £200m ($279.2m) bid for Kane after the end of the season. The 24-year-old Premier League star is also five years younger than Lewandowski. Calderon stressed the age factor in making Kane a priority target for Real over the Bayern frontman.

"I think Real's goal is more Kane, also because of his age. But if it does not work out with him, I think Real is trying to get Lewandowski," Calderon was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Kane was given regular chances in the first team when Tim Sherwood was in charge at Tottenham. The 49-year-old managed the club from December 2013 to May 2014, which is when the striker impressed for Spurs.

Sherwood replaced Andre Villas-Boas at Tottenham after the Portuguese boss was shown the exit door. The former Chelsea manager has advised Kane to leave his current employers in order to win trophies.

"If he has a hunger for trophies and for notoriety he would have to leave Spurs. The trophy cabinet is still what is missing for this great club. That is in the end what footballers chase - glory, winning," he explained.

"It depends on Harry and his ambitions for the future and how he sees his career going forward. Spurs are in that breakout moment of becoming a great football team - the (new) stadium, infrastructure, training ground is there, the team is building up, very well managed.

"I think for Harry, one or two more years at Spurs wouldn't be bad and then see how the club develops. With the new stadium coming through I also think that Spurs should have that margin from him."