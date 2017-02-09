Harry Kane has outlined his ambition to become the new permanent Tottenham Hotspur captain if goalkeeper Hugo Lloris leaves the club in the future. The England forward has skippered the club three times this term but would be keen on the role on a long-term basis in a further statement of intent over his future at the club.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs in 2004 and since making his senior debut five years later has become the fulcrum of the club's attack. He is closing in on a century of goals for the north London side and after signing a new deal until 2022 intends to spend much of his career at White Hart Lane.

Kane insists he is not influenced by money, amid constant rumours linking him with Manchester United and Real Madrid, and has further cemented his future at the club by targeting the armband on a long-term basis. Current skipper Lloris is contracted to the club for another five years, but his teammate nevertheless has a burning ambition to replace him one day.

"Hopefully Hugo is here as long as possible and he'll be the captain," Kane told ESPN. "But if he goes to another club or is injured, that's a role that I'd love to take up. Everyone knows how I feel about Spurs and the connection I have with the fans. I see myself as a leader and we have a lot of leaders on the field. So why not? I'd love to be captain of Tottenham and hopefully one day England as well."

It is not just Kane who is being linked with moves away from Tottenham, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real both reportedly interested in signing Dele Alli, who is valued at £50m [The Mirror]. The 20-year-old has already bettered his goal tally from last season having netted 11 in the Premier League this term and Kane is predicting big things for his club and international teammate.

"He's got so many great attributes, he scores goals, he assists goals, he's got great skills. He's his own player. He's got amazing potential," he added. "He's so young and we sometimes forget how young he is. All he has to do is keep working hard, keep his head down, concentrate on the important things on the pitch, playing football. And he'll be one of the best players in the world. The stuff he does week-in-week-out is unbelievable, so he's amazing player who will keep getting better."