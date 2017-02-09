Tottenham's Georges-Kevin N'Koudou could return to France at the end of the season after failing to make an impression at White Hart Lane. The winger has failed to establish himself under Mauricio Pochettino since moving from Marseille in the summer and has been linked with a move to Nantes.

The 21-year-old has seen just 36 minutes of Premier League action this season and has not come close to breaking into Tottenham's starting line-up. Spurs signed N'Koudou for around £9.4m in August but could be willing to cut their losses on the prospect, while The Mirror reports 20-year-old Nathan Oduwa is set to leave north London for Slovenian side Olimpija Ljubljana.

Pochettino has not had the best of luck with his wide players this season. N'Koudou has failed to make any real impact, Argentine Erik Lamela has not played for the club since October after suffering a hip injury while Moussa Sissoko, a £30m summer signing from Newcastle United, has failed to light the blue touch paper in his new surroundings.

The Tottenham boss has not given up on N'Koudou by any stretch of the imagination but recently admitted the former Paris Saint-Germain youth graduate needs time to adapt to the rigours of English football.

"It is normal to need time to adapt," Pochettino told a news conference, reported by ESPN. "Some players need more than others but it is difficult to adapt to our style.

"He is very young. He is potentially a good player but you cannot put the responsibility from day one and say, 'Come on, you need to perform, you need to work hard and understand our philosophy,' in a completely different culture and discipline. It is tough to come to Tottenham today because we are very demanding."

Despite interest from former club Nantes, N'Koudou will hope he can begin to show why Tottenham signed him in the first place when his side face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday (11 February).