Injured Tottenham Hotspur star Danny Rose is "doing well" after seeing a specialist over his knee injury, with the club pleased at his planned recovery time.

Rose, a strong candidate for Tottenham's player of the season, limped off during the goalless draw against Sunderland on 31 January. Initial reports suggested the England international could face two months on the sidelines.

But following further assessment, Mauricio Pochettino struck an optimistic note when discussing his left-back's return to the first team.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool, the Tottenham boss told reporters: "Danny is doing well. After seeing the specialist we are happy with the assessment and now it is about recovery and building fitness to be available as soon as possible. It's good to see him improving every day."

Tottenham have also been forced to contend with an injury to first-choice centre-half Jan Vertonghen. The Belgium international suffered an ankle ligament injury during the 4-0 win over West Brom in January and has missed the club's last four games. Pochettino hopes to see the former Ajax defender back in training next week, however.

Kieran Trippier, meanwhile, limped off during the FA Cup third-round thriller with Wycombe Wanderers at the end of January but will be named in the squad travelling to Anfield on Saturday.

"We hope Kieran Trippier will be in the squad. Jan Vertonghen is doing well and can maybe start working with the group next week," Pochettino said.

Erik Lamela's absence from the first team persists, however. The Argentina international has struggled with a hip injury that saw him permitted to return to former club Roma to undergo treatment in January. The forward has not played for the club since last October, and there is still no time frame for his return in place.

"Erik Lamela is taking it step by step. The good thing is the injured players are all very positive, that is important," the boss added.