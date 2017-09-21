Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood expects Harry Kane to leave the club next summer if they fail to win a major trophy this season.

Kane's irresistible goal scoring form for his club has continued this season after a brief drought in August, having scored four goals in six matches across all competitions. His haul of more than 20 Premier League goals in each of his last three campaigns have helped transform Spurs into Premier League title challengers, only for their bids to fall short on each occasion. The 24-year-old is still to claim a major club honour.

Tottenham won their last trophy in 2008, and after a summer where ambitions have been openly questioned by members of their own squad, some have begun to wonder how the club plan to hold onto their prized talents without regular silverware.

Sherwood, who has previously claimed it was him who convinced Tottenham not to sell Kane in January 2014 during his initial struggles to break into the first team, suggests it is only a matter of time before the striker's head is turned – and names Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United as the three contenders well placed to tempt him away from north London.

"There is only so much loyalty someone can show," Sherwood told Sky Sports' The Debate. "Tottenham have been a great club for Harry and he has been paying them back tenfold. He has been outstanding over the last couple of seasons, he grew up a stone's throw from the ground and the kid loves the club.

"But that only lasts a certain amount of time. Then he starts seeing the pound signs and sees the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid or dare I say it Manchester United, and then your head gets turned.

"The only way they can keep him is to win something this year. That something might not be the Carabao Cup, it might have to be the league or the FA Cup."

Prior to the summer signing of Romelu Lukaku, United were persistently inked with a move for Kane, who signed a new contract last December which runs until 2022, though reports in the summer via The Independent claimed Tottenham were only considering listening to bids approaching £200m (€226.7m).