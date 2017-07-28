Former Tottenham player Les Ferdinand believes Harry Kane will remain at the club for at least a few more seasons on the back of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's recent remarks.

The Italian claimed that if there was any striker he could buy for the Blues, it would be the Spurs frontman, who scored 29 league goals last season, earning a second consecutive Golden Boot in the process.

"For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world," Conte said. "If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he's strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left."

"He's a complete player. He's one of the top strikers in the world. If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100m. At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he's a big striker."

The £100m ($131.4m) comments have sparked transfer speculation on Kane's future, having already been linked with Manchester United this summer.

With Kane scoring a minimum of 20 league goals in the last three seasons, many also feel he should make the step up to a bigger club in order to win trophies, with Tottenham's last cup win coming in 2008.

However, Ferdinand believes that the 23-year-old will stay for a couple of years and with manager Mauricio Pochettino at the helm, Spurs are already closing in on potential trophies, having finished second in the Premier League last season.

"Harry is definitely Tottenham through and through," Ferdinand said on the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast. "I don't see him going anywhere, I think he'll be at Tottenham for another couple of years at least."

"Of course he wants to win things, every player does in his career, but he's at a place where he believes he can do that.

"They have the right manager in place and they are very competitive in that top four. Last season they finished second in the league and I think the squad is improving all the time."