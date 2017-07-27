Antonio Conte has labelled Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane Chelsea as one of the best strikers in the world and believes it will take at least £100m ($131.4m) to prise him away from their north London rivals.

The England international has been one of the top strikers in the Premier League after emerging from Spurs' youth setup three seasons back. Kane has scored over 20 goals in the last three seasons, and won the Golden Boot last campaign with 29 strikes in 30 league appearances.

Mauricio Pochettino's team were title contenders in the last two seasons, but fell short in the final hurdle. Kane was one of the key players along with Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and a staunch defence led by Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. The former has been linked with moves away from White Hart Lane with Manchester United touted as a potential destination, but he has committed his long-term future to Spurs and made it clear that he has no intention of leaving.

"Tottenham is a really good squad if they are able to keep all the players," Conte said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"For me, Kane, now, is one of the best strikers in the world. If I had to buy one striker I would go to Kane. He is a complete striker. He is strong physically, with the ball, without the ball, he fights and he's strong in the air and acrobatic on the right and the left.

"He's a complete player. He's one of the top strikers in the world. If you go to buy Kane now it would be at least £100m. At least. For me, if I see this price for a striker I know for sure he's a big striker," the Italian coach explained.

Conte also went on to confirm Chelsea's interest in Spurs defender Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City. The former Sheffield United player joined Pep Guardiola's team for a fee of around £50m making him the most expensive right-back in the world.

Walker is not the only player to slip through Chelsea's grasp as United also beat Conte to the signing of Romelu Lukaku. They were also linked with moves for Real Madrid's Danilo and AS Monaco's Benjamin Mendy, both of whom have joined the Etihad Stadium outfit.

"We tried to buy Walker," Conte revealed. "Honestly, I think now every single player is expensive. For you to even enquire about one player, he is expensive."

"You go to buy a right-back, a left-back or a central defender and he is expensive. It is very difficult in the transfer market for the teams that need to improve their squads," he added.