Harry Wilson is hoping to break into the Liverpool first-team once again after his progress was hampered by an injury at the start of the current campaign.

The 20-year-old Reds forward made his senior debut in the FA Cup last season and was hoping to continue his progress and make an impression on Jurgen Klopp during pre-season, but an injury saw him sidelined until the beginning of September.

Wilson has been at the club since he was an eight-year-old and is keen to make it as a professional in his boyhood club. He is hopeful that his performances with the Liverpool Under-23 team will attract the attention of Klopp, which in turn will help him earn a place in the senior team.

The Wales international has been in imperious form for the Premier League 2 leaders, having scored six goals in his five appearances thus far.

However, despite his form, he will have his work cut out in terms of earning a place in the senior team.

Wilson mainly plays on the wings, but can also play as a secondary striker. He currently has Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Philippe Coutinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge ahead of him in the pecking order, while Adam Lallana, who also plays in the wide attacking role, is out injured and is expected to return later next month.

"It was very frustrating for me because last season was a very good one on a personal level," Wilson told Liverpool's official site. "I ended the season going away with Wales, which was great for me to be back involved with the national team.

"I came back in pre-season with the idea of trying to impress the manager only to pick up my injury, which was a pain for me. It taught me a lot mentally when I was out, and now I'm back and hoping to continue how I left off last season.

"It's important to stay mentally strong so when your chance comes, you have to take it.

"It was special to make my debut last season for the club I have played for since I was eight years old and I love, so it was great for me, but I want more of that and I don't just want it to be that one game," the Welsh forward explained.

"I want more of it and hopefully, if I keep impressing for the U23s, I can get that."