Harvey Weinstein
Women continue to go public with allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape against pariah Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, after an initial investigation into his conduct was published on 5 October.

Weinstein denies the most serious accusations, but has admitted the way he's behaved in the past "caused a lot of pain", apologising for his actions. He is now in rehab seeking treatment for sex addiction.

Police in New York and London have revealed they are investigating allegations, and now law enforcement in Los Angeles is following suit.

In the initial report, The New York Times quoted stories of abuse and harassment from actor Ashley Judd and former Weinstein Company employee Emily Nestor. A later report from The New Yorker included the first accusations of rape.

Below we've listed the most serious allegations made by the women who've bravely come forward to tell their stories.

Rose McGowan

Probably the most vocal of Weinstein's accusers, the Times reported that McGowan reached a $100,000 settlement with Weinstein in 1997 following an incident in a hotel room. The settlement was "not to be construed as an admission" by Weinstein. McGowan didn't speak to the paper, but later accused Weinstein of rape.

In tweets directed at Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, McGowan said: "I told the head of your studio [Roy Price] that [Weinstein] raped me. Over and over I said it. He said it hadn't been proven. I said I was the proof."

Asia Argento

Italian actor Argento was named in the New Yorker feature, and described an encounter with Weinstein at a hotel on the French Riviera during, which he forcibly performed oral sex on her. "He terrified me, and he was so big," she said. "It wouldn't stop. It was a nightmare."

Lysette Anthony

British soap star Anthony told her story to The Sunday Times. She described encountering Weinstein in 1982, then a few years later meeting him at this rented home in London. "The next thing I knew he was half undressed and he grabbed me... It was the last thing I expected and I fled. That was when the predatory stalking began."

She then accused Weinstein of rape, saying he appeared at her flat one day, where he "pushed me inside and rammed me up against the coat rack... He was trying to kiss me and shove inside me." She described trying to push him away but said his size and weight were too much. "Finally I just gave up."

Anthony's claim is one of the four allegations being investigated by the Met.

Ashley Judd
Judd was among the women who spoke to The New York Times. She described meeting Weinstein in a hotel room where he was dressed in a bathrobe and asked if he could massage her or if she could watch him shower.

"How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?" Judd recalled thinking. "I said no, a lot of ways, a lot of times, and he always came back at me with some new ask. It was all this bargaining, this coercive bargaining."

Lupita Nyong'o

Oscar-winner Nyong'o opened up about her experiences with Weinstein in a piece written for The New York Times. She described a lunch meeting in 2011, when she was still a student, in which the producer insisted she drink alcohol when she didn't want to, and then an incident afterwards at Weinstein's own home.

He invited her to view a film, but then led her to a bedroom. He asked if he could massage her, she instead offered to massage him – hoping it would buy her time to figure out how to get out of the situation.

At a later dinner meeting, Weinstein propositioned her, suggesting they go to his hotel room. She turned him down. "If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing," she wrote. "He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them.

Kate Beckinsale

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Iron Man star told The New York Times that Weinstein summoned her to a hotel room when she was 22, suggesting they could massage one another. She refused and told then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident.

Pitt confronted Weinstein, after which the producer called Paltrow and "screamed at her for a long time".

Angelina Jolie

In the same piece, Angelina Jolie said she refused similar advances in the late 1990s. "I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did," she said. "This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable."

Rosanna Arquette

Alongside Jolie and Paltrow, Desperately Seeking Susan star Rosanna Arquette described an incident in which after asking for a massage, Weinstein grabbed her hand and moved it towards his neck and then penis.

"My heart was really racing. I was in a fight-or-flight moment," she said, describing how upon leaving she told Weinstein: "I will never do that... I'll never be that girl."

Judith Godrèche

French actress Judith Godrèche also told NYT that in another hotel room Weinstein again asked for a message, telling her it was an American custom. "The next thing I know, he's pressing against me and pulling off my sweater," she said. "I tried to negotiate the situation over the years, and negotiate with myself and pretend it kind of never happened."

Cara Delevingne

Romola Garai

Garai described a hotel room incident to The Guardian in which she was asked to meet with Weinstein. "He answered the door in his bathrobe," she said. "I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory."

"The transaction was just that I was there," Garai added. "The point was that he could get a young woman to do that, that I didn't have a choice, that it was humiliating for me and that he had the power. It was an abuse of power."

Heather Graham

The Austin Powers star described in an article written for Variety how in the early 2000s Weinstein called a meeting with her and told her he wanted to put her in a film. During this initial meeting Weinstein said he had an agreement with his wife that he could sleep with whomever he wanted when he was out of town. "There was no explicit mention that to star in one of those films I had to sleep with him, but the subtext was there."

Later, Weinstein tried to get Graham to a hotel. "I called one of my actress friends to explain my discomfort with the situation, and she offered to come with me. En route, she called me to say she couldn't make it. Not wanting to be at the hotel alone with him, I made up an excuse – I had an early morning and would have to postpone.

"Harvey told me that my actress friend was already at his hotel and that both of them would be very disappointed if I didn't show. I knew he was lying, so I politely and apologetically reiterated that I could no longer come by.

"That was the end of that encounter — I was never hired for one of his films, and I didn't speak up about my experience."

Eva Green

The Casino Royale star told Variety about an encounter with Weinstein in Paris where "he behaved inappropriately and I had to push him off. I got away without it going further, but the experience left me shocked and disgusted".

Lena Headey

Minka Kelly

Claire Forlani

Zoe Brock

"As a model I was used to predatory men and had become adept at brushing off unwanted advances and putting creepy perverts in their place," she wrote in a blog post. She described a hotel incident, in which Weinstein emerged from a bathroom naked and asked if Brock wanted a massage.

She describes locking herself in the bathroom to get away from him. Eventually, he became apologetic. "I could see the guy felt truly remorseful. He was near tears. But I could also tell that he had no idea how messed up this 'apology' was. How many girls were there? Did this shit happen every day?"

Jessica Barth

Barth spoke to the New Yorker, describing an incident around the 2011 Golden Globes when Weinstein invited the Ted star to a hotel room, offered her a role and demanded a nude massage. Barth refused and Weinstein grew angry, telling her she needed to lose weight "to compete with Mila Kunis".

I was called to meet Harvey Weinstein at the Savoy Hotel when I was 17. I assumed it would be in a conference room which was very common.When I arrived ,reception told me to go to his room . He opened the door in his bathrobe . I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older ,unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him .After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left ,uneasy but unscathed.A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting .I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not .I had what I thought were boundaries - I said no to him professionally many times over the years-some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people oh "Kate lives to say no to me ." It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family.I would like to applaud the women who have come forward , and to pledge that we can from this create a new paradigm where producers,managers,executives and assistants and everyone who has in the past shrugged and said " well, that's just Harvey /Mr X/insert name here " will realize that we in numbers can affect real change.For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in .I had a male friend who, based on my experience,warned a young actress who said she was going to dinner with Harvey to be careful. He received a phone call the next day saying he would never work in another Miramax film ;the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off.Let's stop allowing our young women to be sexual cannon fodder,and let's remember that Harvey is an emblem of a system that is sick,and that we have work to do.

When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call fromâ€Ž Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I'd never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn't and wouldn't be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn't want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn't deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn't want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.

I met Harvey at an industry party. The following day, my agent said he wanted to see me for a general meeting. The location was set for his hotel room. I wasn't comfortable with going to his room & said so. The following day, we sat down with an assistant in the hotel restaurant. He bullshit me for 5 minutes re: movies he could put me in, then asked the assistant to excuse us. As she walked away, he said, "I know you were feeling what I was feeling when we met the other night" and then regaled me with offers of a lavish life filled with trips around the world on private planes etc. IF I would be his girlfriend. Or, "We could just keep this professional." All I knew was not to offend this very powerful man and to get out of the situation as quickly as possible. I told him while flattered, I'd like to keep things professional. He said "Fine. I trust you won't tell anyone about this." I said "Of course not. Thank you so much for taking the time to meet with me," - the only way I could think to shut it down gracefully and excuse myself. I immediately told my agent what happened. We marveled at his audacity, reinforced my instinct not to offend him & laughed at how glad I was to get out of there. Neither of us were that surprised as this wasn't far off from the day-to-day bullshit of being an actress. I'm sorry for obliging his orders to be complicit in protecting his behavior, which he obviously knew was wrong or he wouldn't have asked me not to tell anyone in the first place. For making him feel ok about the gross things he was saying and that I felt my only route was to say I was flattered. For not insisting that my reps never allow anyone to take a meeting in a hotel room (with him or anyone else), because I honestly don't know what might have happened if I'd just showed up as originally scheduled. I am appalled for all the women being told these occurrences are in any way their fault. No more Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood does not solve the problem but maybe the more voices sharing their stories and adding support to the countless women and men who have suffered through abuse of power, the less it will be tolerated.

