Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continues to face numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations, and in the wake of the latest charges, actor George Clooney has weighed in on the situation.

Addressing the sex scandal that has taken the world of showbiz by a storm, the 56-year-old actor explained how it is not an issue exclusive to the entertainment industry. In fact, if his words are any indication, his wife Amal Alamuddin – a top human rights lawyer – had to face similar situations in the legal world.

"She's faced those exact kinds of situations in law," Clooney revealed during the promotions of his new release Suburbicon.

"It's everywhere and so it needs to be addressed as if it's a problem for all of us," he told ET Online.

So far, a slew of actresses and a former assistant to the disgraced film producer have come forward to reveal their ordeal.

Clooney remains hopeful that something good comes out of the ongoing scandal.

"We have to make sure that now there has to be something good that's gonna come out of all of this," said the Oscar winner hoping that "women feel safer in talking about these situations" and "that it makes it much harder for men who would behave like this to do it, [knowing] that they'll get outed... they could lose their job or even go to jail if it goes that far."

Clooney held no restraints as he expressed concern about the long-drawn scandal and the people who kept the situation under wraps.

"If there was a reporter that sat on a story for years and didn't write it, I want to know why because I would have liked to know to these stories. And if there was a newspaper or a website that had this information that investigated it, I'd like to see how much ad money they got from Miramax or from the Weinstein Company," he told the website.

"I want to know who took women up to a hotel room and then left them there for Harvey. I want to know who did that. Harvey's gonna get his and deserves it. But there's other people involved in this and the whole culture of this is gonna have to stop."