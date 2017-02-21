It looks like Soulja Boy and Chris Brown's highly-anticipated celebrity boxing match is a non-starter. According to the Crank That hitmaker, his rival pulled out of the (£803,500) clash which was reportedly set to take place in Las Vegas in March.

The feuding pair decided to hash out their differences in the ring after getting in a war of words on social media over Soulja Boy leaving a comment on a picture of Karrueche Tran, Brown's ex-girlfriend.

Things quickly escalated between the pair in the days that followed with each posting several mocking and threatening videos and pictures to their timeline.

Talk of a celebrity bout spiked the interest of boxing champs Floyd Mayweather – who offered to train Soulja – and Mike Tyson, who said he would be in Brown's corner teaching him all his "dirty tricks". Rapper 50 Cent even turned promoter to try and orchestrate the pay-per-view event.

In January, Adrien Broner posted what appeared to a be a flyer on his Instagram along ith the caption: "It's going down in March they both getting prepared for the epic fight of the beginning of the year@chrisbrownofficial VS @souljaboy Tickets will be available shortly.... I will let y'all know the location and specific date soon!!!!! #StayTuned #CeleberityBoxing#AboutBillionsPromotions #Cbreezy #Soulja"

But on Monday (20 February), Soulja − real name DeAndre Cortez Way – informed fans he would not be squaring up with Brown in the ring because Brown was scared of him refused to sign off on the fight.

"Chris brown manager called my manager last night and said the fight is off and he's not signing contract. Don't ask me about [it] no more," he told his 5.1million twitter followers. "I aint gon say... he shook or nothing. I'm just gon say he don't wanna fight. simple. I can't force him to sign the [contract]."

While Brown has remained silent on the status of the fight, Soulja has continued to taunt his rival. Asked whether there was still a chance of it going ahead he told a fan: "Nah he acting like a Bi**h. Won't sign the boxing contract."