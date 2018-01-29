Britney Spears has sent her followers into a frenzy with her latest Instagram video, which shows her in two clips throwing some shapes.

The world-famous entertainer, 36, is renowned for her incredible dance moves on stage, but treated her 18.5m fans to some deft footwork on the social media platform.

The first part of the video shows Spears wearing a short pink cut-out dress which highlights her gym-honed physique as she shows off some moves with a little spin. She can be seen shaking her head from side to side while sporting a cropped T-shirt with khaki shorts and brown boots in the second part.

She captioned the clip: "Pink has always been my favorite color."

Her fans couldn't get enough of the post, with one person commenting: "Oh Britney you're the cutest person on Instagram I love you I will read your tarot for you, no problem!"

While another admirer said: "You look terrific and gorgeous in pink Britney spears."

Others seemed worried by her peculiar antics, with another writing: "Are you OK Britney Hhh what's wrong with you."

Another concerned fan added: "Has she lost the plot??"

Spears' latest post comes after she sparked excitement following the recent announcement she would be returning to the UK for the first time in seven years. She is scheduled for a string of live shows as part of her famed Las Vegas Piece Of Me tour. Her shows are set to include performances at London's O2 Arena and Brighton Pride.

The dates rapidly sold out and many were left angry and disappointed when tickets became available on other sites for much higher prices.

One dissatisfied fan tweeted: "First webpage crashed, now no tickets left, you just killed me."

The Toxic hitmaker's other dates include shows at the Scarborough Open Air Theatre, the Manchester Arena, 3Arena in Dublin and SEE Hydro in Glasgow throughout August.