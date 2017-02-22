The Duchess of Cambridge proved that red is her favourite colour of the moment by donning the vibrant shade for the second time in a week.

Kate Middleton, 35, appeared to be dressing for the situation as she did on Valentine's Day by wearing a red skirt suit, the nation's colour, on her visit to Wales today (22 February).

The duchess made her way to South Wales early this morning to meet vulnerable and disadvantaged UK families who are being supported by the charity Action for Children in Pontypool.

Middleton beamed with delight upon arrival at MIST – the child and adolescent mental health project – as she was greeted with a bouquet of flowers by a young boy.

On the visit, she told girls Ypapanti Galimatakis-Rees, eight, and Chloe Bartlett, 10: "Both George and Charlotte would have loved to have met you."

At one point, a little girl was seen warmly embracing the duchess as the royal smiled down at her, proving how much of a hit she was at the event.

And there was no chance of missing the royal as she livened things up in the town in her stylish double-breasted suit, complete with a flirty flared skirt by Paule Ka. It is not the first time we've seen the outfit on Middleton, however, as she wore it for an engagement in 2012 at Middle Temple in London, where she and husband Prince William met a group of law students.

Styling the suit with black opaque tights yet again, the duchess mixed things up by wearing a black roll-neck sweater and her trusty £395 Stuart Weitzman for Russell & Bromley boots to protect her from the Welsh chill.

Keeping her hair off her face, the duchess donned a half-up, half-down style which we have seen on her frequently over the past year.

On Valentine's Day last week, the duchess swapped spending some romantic time with Prince William for meeting RAF air cadets in Peterborough, where she wore a similar outfit.

Middleton sported another double-breasted red blazer, this time from Philosophy di Lorenzo – which retails at £760. She aired the statement gold-buttoned jacket with a black roll-neck sweater yet again, while pairing it with skinny jeans and knee-high boots, showing off her long, lithe legs.