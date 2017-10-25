Sporting Lisbon forward and reported Everton target Bas Dost is not considering leaving the Portuguese giants and is determined to achieve more success at the Estádio José Alvalade, according to his agent.

Dost, 28, has been in fine form for Sporting since joining from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in the summer of 2016, scoring 41 goals in almost as many matches for Jorge Jesus' side, who currently trail Liga nos leaders Porto by two points.

Dutchman Dost's prolific form had predictably garnered admirers, with Newcastle United and Everton just two of a host of clubs believed to be interested in his services. The Toffees reportedly earmarked Dost as an alternative for their first-choice target Olivier Giroud, who rejected a move to Goodison Park in order to remain at Arsenal, but the Holland international's agent Gunther Neuhaus moved to all but end talk of his client leaving Sporting in the winter transfer window.

"To be clear about that, he only thinks about Sporting right now. He wants to succeed in the club," Neuhaus told Record, relayed by Sport Witness.

"He does not think of transferring to other clubs, or anything that looks like it. He feels very well in Lisbon and likes to live there."

Everton were keen on Dost while former manager Ronald Koeman was in charge, but the Dutchman was relieved of his duties on Monday (23 October) after overseeing a dreadful start to the new campaign.

Koeman's had been desperate to sign a powerful target man after seeing Romelu Lukaku leave for Manchester United in the summer but the Toffees ultimately failed to draft in an adequate replacement for the Belgian, who has scored the same amount of league goals as Everton this season.

Everton's prospective new manager would likely have fresh targets in mind in any case but that matters little to Dost, who is solely focused on helping Sporting win their first league title since 2002.

"I'm not waiting for a winter transfer at all", Dost told newspaper AD. "I'm excited at Sporting and I want to be a champion here. I'm not leaving in the winter break."