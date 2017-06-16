The former German chancellor Helmut Kohl has died aged 87 according to Bild.

Winning five elections as well as overseeing the reunification of Germany, he was one of the most influential figures in modern German history.

Born in the small West German town of Ludwigshafen in 1930, Kohl's childhood was overshadowed by the rise of Adolf Hitler and the Second World War.

He studied law at Frankfurt university before joining the historic Heidelberg to study history and political science.

In 1946 he joined the newly founded CDU political party- today lead by Angela Merkel.

He quickly shot up the ranks of the party before becoming minister-president of Rhineland-Palatinate, which at the age of just 39, he was the youngest person ever to hold the position.

In his time as the regional leader, he focused heavily on education, banning corporal punishment and parochial schools.

In 1976 he was chosen as the CDU candidate for chancellor, he managed to receive almost 49% of the vote but this wasn't enough to prevent Helmut Schmidt's Social Democrats from remaining in power after they formed a coalition with the free-market liberal Free Democratic Party.

Writing in Time magazine while the two were both leaders of their nations, former US president George H W Bush said that Kohl's "legacy is truly remarkable—so much so that history will likely regard him as one of the most influential figures of modern Europe. For my part, I view him as the greatest European leader of the second half of the 20th century."