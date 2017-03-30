Goldberg has revealed that he has been feeling "absolutely miserable" ever since he made his WWE return after a 12-year hiatus. The WWE Universal champion also said that he does not sleep well as he is "stressed 24 hours a day".

The former WCW champion told E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness podcast hosts Edge and Christian that he feels bloated all the time.

"I'll be honest, I'm miserable. I'm absolutely miserable," Goldberg said as transcribed by YahooSports. "Nobody get me wrong when I say I've been miserable throughout this, but I am. I'm miserable. I'm bloated 24 hours a day. I'm stressed 24 hours a day. I don't sleep, but it's a small price to pay."

The WWE superstar also said his body was taking a beating because he has been training more after he made his comeback. Add to this, he said fans are expecting him to do what he did in his WCW days.

"I am nothing but a machine now. I get up in the morning. I eat. I train. I eat. It's the toughest thing I ever embarked upon, guys," he said, "I'm 13 years removed from the business. I can't name a power wrestler who has come back 13 freaking years afterwards. And then, within 20 pounds of what he was back then."

Goldberg also has been having difficult in executing his entry in front of live television.

"Well, I mean, let's be honest, man. I forgot how to go through my pyro! I honestly, I swear to God, I actively, when I came back to the WWE, each and every time I went through Gorilla [position], I would remember another thing that I had forgotten in my preparation," he said. "I throw my punches. I throw my kicks. I pull my hamstring throwing a kick! Throwing a kick! It's ridiculous."

Goldberg made his WWE return at 2016 Survivor Series and squashed Brock Lesnar under 90 seconds with two consecutive spears and a jackhammer. He is slated to fight the "Beast Incarnate" in a rematch for the Universal title at WrestleMania 33, which takes place in Orlando, Florida, on 2 April.