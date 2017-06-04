Everyday Londoners displayed heroic acts of bravery on Saturday night (3 June) after three terrorists ploughed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing people in nearby Borough Market.

The attackers, who were all shot dead at the scene, killed at least seven and injured 48 people.

A taxi driver has told how he tried to drive his car into the three knifemen as they stabbed passers-by on Borough High Street.

The driver, who declined to give his name, said the three attackers were stabbing people "randomly" with "long blades".

He told LBC radio: "I thought, 'I'm gonna try and hit him, I'm gonna try and knock him down.' I spun the cab round. I was about to ram one of them but he sidestepped and three police officers came running towards them with their batons drawn," he said.

"I was shouting at everybody, 'Just get away from the area, stay back, just run the other way.' There were a good few hundred people out there," he added.

He said the driver of the white van that had mowed pedestrians down on London Bridge veered across the road and crashed at the top of the steps by Southwark Cathedral and the entrance to the market.

Another taxi driver, named Aksha Patel, told Sky News about the heroic act of one of his passengers who used her own body to barricade the entrance to the Black and Blue restaurant, preventing a terrorist from entering the building.

As she blocked the attacker's way, people managed to escape through the back entrance.

"She knew they were bad people trying to break in. She managed to hold the door for a few seconds but they overpowered her. People managed to escape through the rear door so she saved maybe 20 people's lives," Patel said, adding that the woman safely escaped from the terrorist.