US President Donald Trump lashed out at Oprah Winfrey in a late-night tweet on Sunday (18 February) claiming the TV mogul is "very insecure" and asked "biased questions" during a voter roundtable she hosted. Trump also said he hoped she runs for president in 2020 so "she can be exposed and defeated".

"Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes," Trump tweeted. "The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

The 60 Minutes segment featured Winfrey interviewing 14 Michigan voters - seven of whom voted for Trump and seven who did not. The popular TV personality questioned the voters on various issues including his administration's tax plan, his reported "sh*thole countries" remark, voter engagement, the #MeToo movement and other issues that have popped up during Trump's first year in office.

Rampant speculation that Winfrey may run for president emerged after she delivered a rousing speech while accepting the Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes last month.

"For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up," Oprah said in her speech. "A new day is on the horizon!

And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again."

Oprah has denied she is considering making a bid for the White House. Trump previously claimed that he could beat Oprah in a presidential race should she decide to run.

Social media users, however, were not happy with the president's latest tweet attacking yet another rival and his assertion that she is "very insecure". Many people blasted Trump for focusing on criticising Oprah on Twitter rather than dealing with other more pressing issues.

"Grow up Trump," one Twitter user wrote.

"You're the President of the United States. Don't you have something more important to do than insult talk show hosts?" Renato Mariotti tweeted.

One person chimed: "Someone is insecure and it isn't Oprah."