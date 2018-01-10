A major poling company in the US has revealed for the first time how an election would pan out if it were fought between Oprah Winfrey and Donald Trump.

After Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globes awards, there has been much talk about a possible run for the White House in 2020.

Although Winfrey has always denied her interest in running for the presidency, a major US pollster has revealed how public opinions currently stand.

Rasmussen, found that Oprah Winfrey would pick up 48% of voters while 38% would back Trump, though it noted that 14% were still undecided.

On Tuesday 9 January, Trump confidently predicted that he would be able to beat Winfrey in an election.

Rasmussen correctly predicted to within 0.1% that Hillary Clinton would win the popular vote by 2% over Trump in 2016.

The pollsters are also regularly used by Trump in his own tweets to boast about his own approval ratings.

Of the likely voters, 52% of women were more likely to back Winfrey, while those under the age of 40 were also supportive of the billionaire television star.

Winfrey leads among all races, but has her widest victory margin among the African-American community.

The survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted on the 8-9 January by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.