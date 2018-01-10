Despite mounting speculation and hype over the possibility of Oprah Winfrey making a bid for the presidency in the 2020 election, President Donald Trump believes he could still beat the media mogul.

"Yeah, I'll beat Oprah. Oprah will be lots of fun," Trump told reporters during a meeting with bipartisan lawmakers on immigration on Tuesday, 9 January. "I know her very well. You know, I did one of her last shows... it was very nice.

"I like Oprah but I don't think she's going to run," he said with a slight smile. "I don't think she's going to run. I know her very well."

Winfrey's rousing speech at the Golden Globes on Sunday night triggered an avalanche of speculation over whether she would take on Trump in the next presidential election.

Back in 1999, Trump told Larry King on CNN that Winfrey would be his "first choice" as a running mate should he ever decide to run for president.

"If she'd do it, she'd be fantastic. I mean, she's popular, she's brilliant, she's a wonderful woman," Trump said at the time.

Oprah has previously poured cold water on rumours saying she has no plans on running for political office. Gayle King, a confidante of the businesswoman and TV personality, said on CBS that although he finds the idea "intriguing," he does not believe she is actually considering it right now.

Still, Trump's "overconfident" claim that he could beat Oprah in a presidential race should she decide to run didn't seem to sit well with many social media users.

A number of people asserted Trump will not be running again for the presidency, pointing to the ongoing investigations into Russian interference and possible collusion with Moscow.

"Dream on," one user tweeted while another asked: "From jail?"

"My money is on Oprah", someone chimed.

Others expressed their exasperation over the possibility of an Oprah vs Trump race saying "can we just stop electing celebrities."

"Hahaha! I dont want either of them in the Whitehouse, but c'mon!" one person said. A second added: "Good lord. Can we please go back to having politicians as politicians please?!"

"How is this real life?" another wrote.