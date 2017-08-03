If you have ever seen or used a pair of Apple AirPods, one of your first thoughts was most likely on how easy it would be to lose one (or both).

Of course, the Bluetooth in-ear headphones come with a nice, safe carry case that doubles as a charging dock - and potentially an iPhone kickstand with this neat little hack - but losing one is still a real possibility thanks to the absence of cables.

Apple's wireless audio future could turn out to be a tad expensive if you're prone to accidentally leaving things behind, with a replacement setting you back a hefty £69 for a single AirPod.

But what if there was a more 'subtle' and 'trendy' way of protecting your premium Cupertino-designed earphones?

Enter menswear clothing brand Stone Island, which has unveiled its latest "Shadow Project" range for the autumn/winter season – a range which includes items with what can only be described as 'AirPod pockets' (maybe AirPodkets?... ugh).

Stone Island's unholy trio of AirPods-storing garments (via Engadget) are as follows: A high neck t-shirt where AirPods can be slotted into two holes that sit right below your throat like sci-fi buttons; an otherwise quite smart jumper with a pair of gaudy adjacent flaps tacked on around the chest area; and a winter beanie with, you guessed it, two AirPod pockets. The beanie costs $115 (£87) too.

Whether other clothing brands will pick up on the design is anyone's guess, but considering how silly the three AirPods-friendly items look, we can't help but doubt that it will. You can check out the range at Stone Island's US store here.