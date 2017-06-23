She rarely puts a foot wrong with her wholesome image and warm personality, but This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby received a double hit of criticism today for being "too skinny" and supporting a "cruel sport" after her latest Instagram offering.

The 36-year-old television personality looked sensational in a yellow and black floral dress from Finery London, which she paired with a statement black fascinator by Philip Treacy in a shot with her husband Daniel Baldwin.

She wrote: "And they're (we're) off! @ascotracecourse here we come..." before crediting her outfit details.

Though the picture was met with tonnes of complimentary comments such as "gorgeous" and "simply stunning", the negativity was hard to ignore.

Some of Willoughby's followers were disappointed that she was supporting horse racing, with one person writing: "Didn't think you supported such a cruel sport for horses shame on you holly" as another put: "Hoping no horses get hurt "

Someone else wrote: "Another cruel sport that favour's the wealthy owners, highlights this country has a huge problem with a rich/poor divide" as a fourth added: "Such a shame this cruel sport is still being supported".

Others were particularly concerned about pilates-loving Willougby's weight, with one stating: "Looking too thin @hollywilloughby you need to slow down now. You both look lovely xx"

Another follower said: "Too thin where has the voluptuous Holly gone..still georgeous" as one more bluntly put: "Holly is looking far too thin !!!"

Ignoring the comments, Willoughby later posted another photo at the races holding up a glass of champagne with her husband and friends Elle and Ben Caring.

After fans were desperate to know how the presenter lost so much weight, IBTimes UK reported earlier this week that Willoughby is a big fan of pilates.

Her pilates instructor Lynne Robinson, who is the director of Body Control Pilates, recently told The Sun: "I worked with Holly for several months, teaching her privately at her home once a week."

"Holly had postnatal mat work classes which concentrated on strengthening and toning her core. The exercises would have also helped strengthen the pelvic floor which can loosen after pregnancy, as well as help trim the waist and flatten the stomach."

Despite learning her exercise routine, Willoughby has kept mum on revealing her diet plan, previously claiming that "I don't want to encourage eating disorders".