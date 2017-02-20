The Home Office has sad it will look into the cases of child refugees hoping to come to Britain after many are reportedly returning to the site of Calais' infamous Jungle camp after becoming frustrated with reception centres in France.

Speaking to the Guardian, Home Office officials said that they had "agreed with the French authorities that we will review any new information from children formerly resident in the Calais camp".

The children will be assessed to find whether they have "a family link" in the UK and are therefore eligible under the Dublin act to come to the UK.

A report published in December said that almost all the children previously in the Jungle have post-traumatic stress disorder and that a mishandled state-level response to their plight has exacerbated "psychological distress".

Home Office figures from mid-December showed that of the 1,900 children previously in the Jungle who had applied in France to enter the UK, only 750 had been accepted.

The move by the Home Office also comes after the closing of the Dubs scheme - a plan to bring around 3,000 child refugees to the country - after just 350 were given refuge. The UK's four children's commissioners wrote to Home Secretary Amber Rudd last week to express "deep concern" at the ending of the scheme.

The letter called on Rudd to "consider carefully the plight of the many thousands of lone child refugees in Europe who are currently at risk of exploitation and trafficking" and said the government needs to "act humanely and responsibly" regarding refugees.