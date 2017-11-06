A former Conservative Party activist has said that the House of Commons "completely ignored" her when she reported that she had been raped by a senior party official.

Amanda* told the Victoria Derbyshire programme that she had been raped by someone who was working for a Conservative MP.

She said she had lodged a complaint with the Commons clerk and asked authorities to raise concerns about the "toxic" culture in Westminster with senior Tories, but claims her complaints were ignored.

"I was raped by someone senior to me in the Conservative Party. It was violent. It wasn't in Westminster, it was in my own home," Amanda said on the programme.

"And it shouldn't have happened. I remember the attack, during the attack. I remember the room disappearing around me and thinking I was going to die.

"When he left the next day I was at the police station within an hour and I reported it."

While she waited for her trial date, Amanda decided to report the incident to Commons officials. She told them that she felt Westminster's "heavy-drinking and sex-driven" culture had contributed to the assault.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme confirmed that a 25 minute conversation had taken place between Amanda and Commons clerk David Natzler.

Amanda said that she left the conversation believing her complaint would be passed onto the then Chief Whip Gavin Williamson and Commons leader Andrea Leadsom.

Leadsom said on Monday (6 November) that she had never been told about the claim. As the sexual harassment allegations against MPs continue to mount, Leadsom has vowed the government will take a "zero-tolerance approach."

"I never received contact from either of them. The parliamentary authorities never followed it up with me either. I heard nothing," Amanda said.

Natzler told the programme that Amanda's complaints had been "acted on" and were "informally reported onwards" but did not provide any further details.

Amanda said the entire incident left her feeling "worthless" and as if her "experience wasn't important and that the experiences of others who had who had had similar things happen to them weren't important either."

On Sunday (5 November), Home Secretary Amber Rudd said Westminster is facing a "watershed moment" as the allegations of sexual misconduct continue to rise.

"We should hold ourselves to a higher standard," Rudd told Sky News, but she denied that the government is on the brink of collapse.

"I think it is something that will take place, in terms of clearing out Westminster of that sort of behaviour, and Westminster, including the government, will be better off after it. It will be a positive thing," she said.

*Name changed to protect identity.