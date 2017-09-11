Ashley Graham has once again set pulses racing with yet another sexy snap that she has shared on social media.

Wearing a skimpy black lingerie, paired with a black silk robe, the plus-size model is seen flashing her toned tummy and plenty of cleavage while walking toward the camera in high heels. She accentuates her look by wearing large earrings while letting her long luscious locks loose.

"Tomorrow Live @ 1PM EST! Link in bio #NYFW @additionelle," Graham wrote alongside the photo she shared with her fans on Instagram.

Graham shared the picture to promote her new lingerie collection from the New York Fashion Week, which kicked off on 7 September.

The image has already garnered more than 215,000 likes, with many of her fans going gaga over the snap and calling her "beautiful" and "queen".

"Wow she's rocking that walk and those curves..#confidence," a fan commented.

Another said, "Gorgeous sweet dreams body ."

Some of her fans even raised questions as to how Graham can call herself a plus-size model with her killer body.

"How are you plus-size? You look so facking amazing i wish i looked that good as a plus-size," a fan said.

Another added, "She's fabulous but why is she losing so much weight is she not going to be plus-size anymore."

However, there were some users who tried to fat-shame the model and said she has doctored the photo to enhance her figure.

"Have you ever heard of joke or a sense of humour? I'm not gonna lie she has a semi-attractive face but facts don't care about your feelings and the fact in this situation is that she is overweight and overweight does not equal beautiful," a user said.

Another added, "You are so beautiful no need to photo shop @theashleygraham! The outside of your right leg (on our left) is totally cut off! Don't do it! You're gorgeous."