Harry Potter fans and budding wizards – good news, a real-life Hogwarts is opening in the UK.

For three days, you can stay full-board at the Bothwell School of Witchcraft – the 15th century Herstmonceux Castle in East Sussex – where you'll be given a role to play. A story will unfold around you where you'll interact with other characters, just like Harry, Ron and Hermione.

You'll even be sorted into your house, so you can properly delve into the worlds of Griffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. You will also be provided with robes and matched up with a wand.

"The Bothwell School of Witchcraft is a place of learning for young witches in England. At the school the students learn to control their magical abilities in order to adequately equip them for adult life as a witch," the website reads.

​"The term witches at Bothwell refers to both male and female practitioners of magic, as was the case in the Early Modern Period when the school was founded."

The event will take place from 11 to 13 August 2017 and tickets will be sold through Kickstarter, which will launch on 28 March.

The organisers are expecting tickets to be sold for between £400 and £450 for a full-board stay at the castle, including a banquet.