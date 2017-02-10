Lady Gaga is coming to a city near you later in 2017. The Bad Romance diva has announced dates for her Joanne World Tour, which is set to commence in Canada on 1 August.

Fresh from her jaw-dropping Super Bowl half-time show performance, the 30-year-old pop star will release tickets for the anticipated concerts on Friday 10 February at 9am via Live Nation and other reputable outlets.

The tour, Lady Gaga's first solo jaunt since 2011's ArtRave: The Artpop Ball, spans 48 dates with two legs confirmed for North America and Europe, plus a show slated for Brazil on 15 September.

After the inaugural date at Vancouver's Rogers Arena, the Born This Way hitmaker will move onto Las Vegas, San Francisco, Chicago, New York City and Montreal throughout August and September.

With only a few days rest, Lady Gaga will then launch the European leg with shows confirmed for Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and the Netherlands. Fans in the UK will have ample chance to catch the singer in action with gigs set for Birmingham, Manchester and London's O2 Arena.

The Perfect Illusion songstress is clearly in high demand as pre-sale tickets via O2 Priority sold-out within five minutes on 8 February, leaving many potential buyers disappointed. One complained: "O2 Priority & LiveNation Pre-sales at exactly 9am and couldn't get one @ladygaga ticket?! These ticket sites are the biggest scams ever," while another said: "Grrr I've been trying for @O2 priority @ladygaga tickets all day, it's finally worked and there's none left. #angry."

The jaunt will support Lady Gaga's latest album Joanne, released in October 2016 and featuring the singles Million Reasons, Perfect Illusion and John Wayne. Interest in Lady Gaga tour tickets spiked after her Super Bowl performance, which saw her perform acrobatics and jump off the roof of the stadium while singing live.

Reflecting on her iconic half-time show, the singer told Apple's Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe: "I'm really happy and had such an amazing time performing at Super Bowl, I wish I could relive it all over again. I gave it everything I had in me. I knew I had prepared and on top of doing what I rehearsed I added that extra bit of heart to the performance."

Lady Gaga will next be seen performing live at the Grammys 2017 on 12 February alongside Metallica.

Lady Gaga's UK tour dates 9 October: The O2 Arena – London 15 October: Barclaycard Arena – Birmingham 17 October: Manchester Arena – Manchester

Watch Lady Gaga's Perfect Illusion music video: