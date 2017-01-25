Controversial housemate Stacy Francis was evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house on Tuesday night (24 January), and was still raising eyebrows after her departure.

The 47-year-old US singer – who had clashes with the likes of Kim Woodburn and Jessica Cunningham during the series – discussed her time on the show, with hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal on the follow-up show.

But that wasn't before the star set pulses racing in her green wrap gown by not wearing any underwear for her eviction – flashing everything in the X-rated wardrobe malfunction – while posing for photographers in front of a huge crowd.

Following her fashion mishap, Francis spoke to Willis on the main show and then Clark-Neal on Celebrity Big Brother's Bit On The Side. She claimed her family had filled her in on "some information about Kim" that she previously didn't know.

It is thought that Francis is referring to the tragic story of how the How Clean Is Your House star gave birth to a stillborn baby at the age of 23 and buried the child's body in a park.

Francis told Clark-Neal and the audience: "When I came out, just now, my family did give me some information about Kim that I wasn't aware of. Something very sad happened to her. It gives me more sympathy for her as a woman, do you know what I mean?"

"To know that she's been through such a hard time in her life... I have to say, now I have this information about her, I have a lot more empathy for her." But she later added: "I don't let her off the hook."

Francis had a particularly explosive row with 74-year-old Woodburn earlier this week when she discovered the TV star had emptied her laundry onto the floor.

And she is not the only housemate to clash with Woodburn – Nicola McLean has had her fair share of disputes with the feisty personality too. In her fellow housemates' defence, Francis claimed that they had no idea about Woodburn's past.

She continued: "We didn't know that in the house; we go off what we see in the house. You don't know people's pasts and can't have that empathy for them, but when you learn it you can understand where they're coming from."

She then explained why she can't quite forgive Woodburn's erratic behaviour, adding: "The reason I don't let her off the hook is she came in like a whirlwind. Did the audience see that? I wasn't sure if the audience saw her come in and call Nicola a 'little b***h' out of nowhere."

"I felt she didn't come in like, 'Let me gauge this situation, get to know everybody and if something needs to pop off, I can pop off, I'm not afraid.'"

Woodburn previously opened up to Reveal magazine about the tragic occurrence of the stillbirth, stating to the publication: "Being an unmarried mother years ago was terribly shameful. You were a whore and a man would only marry a virgin.

"It was a very sad part of my life. I would never go back to visit the spot where it happened. That would just be too much. I couldn't do it."

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on Channel 5.