Some new images of the upcoming Huawei P10 have leaked on Twitter showing off the phone in a variety of eye-catching colours, with blue, gold and green variants presumably joining more standard black and white models.

The photos were uploaded to Twitter by Venturebeat's Evan Blass, the prolific smartphone leaker who has gained a reputation for revealing details about upcoming devices prior to their official launch.

Previous leaks have suggested that a black and a gold version of the Huawei P10 were in the works, although the green model is something we don't see very often in the smartphone world, with the exception of Apple's iPhone 5C and a perhaps handful of Windows Phone devices.

The blue version meanwhile is reminiscent of the coral blue version of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Samsung Galaxy S3.

The Huawei P10 will be announced on 26 February during the Chinese manufacturer's press event at MWC 2017. Rumours suggest the phone will come with a 5.5in 2560 X 1440 QHD display, octa-core Kirin 960 CPU and clever dual-camera tech.

The handset will be available in 32/64GB models offering 4GB RAM, or a 128GB model with 6GB RAM, according to reports. The latter of these is expected to be a curved-screen variant called the P10 Plus.

Huawei is also expected to unveil the Huawei Watch 2 during its keynote address in Barcelona, Spain. Details on the wearable are slim, however company CEO Richard Yu shared a promotional poster on Chinese social media recently that suggested it will be a fitness-focused device.

You can read up everything we know so far about the Huawei P10 here.