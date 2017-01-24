Hull City insist that Ryan Mason "continues to make excellent progress" in his recovery from a head injury. The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was taken to St Mary's Hospital in Paddington for surgery after suffering a fractured skull in an accidental clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during the early stages of Sunday's (22 January) Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge.

Hull confirmed later that evening that Mason, treated on the pitch for several minutes before being stretchered off with oxygen and a neck brace, was in a stable condition and would remain in hospital over the next few days. In a further statement released yesterday, it was revealed that the player was conscious and talking and had been visited by a Tigers contingent including captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller and head of medical Rob Price.

In a latest update released via the club's official website on Tuesday afternoon, Hull said: "The club can confirm that Ryan Mason continues to make excellent progress after sustaining a skull fracture in Sunday's game against Chelsea.

"He will continue to be closely monitored by staff at St Mary's Hospital over the next few days, whilst also remaining in contact with our medical team to assess his progress.

"There will be no further updates from the club until there are any changes in Ryan's condition. We also ask that people respect Ryan & his family's privacy whilst he remains in hospital."

Mason and his family are said to have been left "extremely touched by the overwhelming support they have received" since the incident.

Hull welcome Manchester United to the KCOM Stadium on Thursday night for the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final tie, before which the home players are set to wear 'Mason 25' t-shirts during their pre-match warm-ups. The club have also encouraged supporters to join in with 60 seconds of applause in the 25th minute.