Hull City boss Marco Silva confirmed Ryan Mason was taken to hospital following an accidental clash of heads with Gary Cahill during his side's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea on Sunday (22 January).

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder clashed with Cahill in the 13th minute of the game and was treated on the pitch before leaving Stamford Bridge on a stretcher receiving oxygen.

Silva hopes Mason had "nothing serious" but revealed that the midfielder was taken to hospital with the Hull doctor.

"I imagine in this moment that he will stay in hospital. I hope nothing special, nothing serious, but we'll see," the Hull boss said. "I don't know (if he is awake). His doctor told me he was in the hospital and we await news."

Silva was also without Robert Snogdrass amid speculations linking him with a January move to West Ham. However, the boss said that his absence was due to an injury and said he expects the player to continue at the club beyond the end of the transfer window.

Asked if Snodgrass will leave Hull during the current market, Silva said: "I don't know. I hope no, because I want the player in the squad. He's a good player, an important player for us. Important players for us I don't want to leave."

Meanwhile, the Hull boss praised his side's performance at Chelsea even though their defeat leaves them 19th in the Premier League.

"The result is not what we want. We came here to compete and try to take points, Chelsea are in a very good moment but we tried, and we controlled the game in some moments," the Hull boss said.

"Chelsea had more possession and more offensive football but when you concede a goal in the last minute of the first half, it's cheap, because if you come in at half-time and change situations, maybe the performance is different.

"It was a good reaction in the second half, with one or two chances to change the score. A good performance, but I want more. We made some mistakes today, you do that, but we need to continue our work to change some things at the club."

"I am happy with our performance, but not the result. I want more and I am sure we will improve in next week."