Singer Beyonce, comedian Kevin Hart and playwright Lin-Manuel-Miranda are among the celebrities who have reacted to the catastrophic damage and loss of life caused by Hurricane Harvey making landfall in Houston, Texas, over the weekend.

They and many more celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres, and Jenna Fischer have pleaded with the millions of people who follow them on social media to donate to the relief efforts.

Kevin Hart set up what he's calling the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge, challenging the likes of The Rock, Chris Rock, Jay-Z and Jerry Seinfeld to aid the rescue and recovery of those affected.

Hart said in an Instagram video that he would be donating $25,000 personally, pleading with his celeb pals to "help me help Houston".

Hamilton writer, star and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a tweet: "Help Texas. BakerRipley will be rebuilding & helping those in need, as they have for over 100 years. Please donate."

He included a link to the BakerRipley charity, which works with local communities to assist long-term recovery after such tragic events.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas at its peak intensity on 25 August, and spent the weekend devastating the region. There have been just a few confirmed deaths at this early stage, but thousands are missing, in danger or are without homes.

The recovery will last for months, if not years, as Texas recovers from the first major storm to hit since Hurricane Ike in 2008.

Rapper Chris Brown posted a video on Twitter, in which he revealed he'd be donating $100,000.

"It's for everybody out there in Texas for the relief in everything," he said. "So, I accept the challenge, man, and I implore and encourage everybody else who can change and make a change for this to please donate and help out."

Country singer Chris Young also pledged $100,000 to the Red Cross, saying in a video: "I have friends and family there and I'm almost certain my house down there may have to be torn down as it was in one of the areas that was hardest hit by winds and flooding.

"But that's the least of my concerns. I'm worried about the people there - my friends, family and neighbors - and I want to help."

Beyonce, who was born and raised in Texas, posted a black and white image of herself holding the Texas state flag on Instagram, with the text "Texas you are in my prayers" over the top.

Demi Lovato meanwhile said she was "heartbroken," adding: "Praying for you Houston. Please everyone in Texas stay safe."

Kim Kardashian tweeted: "Praying for everyone who is being affected by hurricane Harvey! Praying everyone is safe."