Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho's hopes of instigating a summer reunion with Willian have received a crushing blow after the Chelsea winger claimed that he will definitely remain at Stamford Bridge next season despite seeing his role considerably reduced.

Willian was a regular starter under Mourinho during Chelsea's run to the title two years ago and started all but six Premier League matches during a difficult 2015-16 campaign that saw the self-proclaimed 'Special One' sacked before Christmas.

Rumours regarding a possible reconciliation with his former boss have circulated for months now. They were strengthened when Willian lost his place to Pedro in Antonio Conte's starting lineup and failed to earn it back after returning from compassionate leave in Brazil granted following the death of his mother.

Indeed, ESPN claimed last month Mourinho had instructed United chief executive Ed Woodward to pursue a summer deal for the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Anzhi Makhachkala winger who famously chose Chelsea over Tottenham Hotspur in 2013.

While Mourinho would no doubt like to sign Willian as part of a continued rebuild, the 28-year-old appears content with life in West London and pointed to the fact that he only signed a new four-year contract last July.

"Yes," Willian told the Evening Standard when asked if he would stay with the champions. "I have a contract with Chelsea until 2020 and I am very happy here. I have a great relationship with all the people that work at Chelsea and the fans too. They have been great to me since I joined.

"Chelsea are back in the Champions League next season and I am looking forward to playing in it again. It is a big, big target for us and we have to look to win that trophy next year."

Despite seeing his starting opportunities limited in a Chelsea side that have demonstrated remarkable consistency and managed to avoid many injury issues, Willian still managed to provide a healthy return of 12 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions under Conte.

He netted the opener in a 5-1 demolition of relegated Sunderland on the final day of the top-flight season and will hope to play a role on Saturday (27 May) as Chelsea seek to complete a domestic double by beating London rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.