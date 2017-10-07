Liverpool legend Kevin Keegan believes the Reds are not the only team having defensive troubles after suggesting that Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are not great too in that department.

Pep Guardiola's side and the Red Devils currently hold the joint record for the best defence in the Premier League after seven matches in the 2017/18 season. The Merseyside club share the third worst defensive record with Everton, Leicester City and Watford, after Crystal Palace and West Ham United.

Liverpool's defensive struggles this season have seen them win just one of the last seven matches played in all competitions. During this process, they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester City in the Carabao Cup.

Keegan believes the Premier League's current rules are in favour of the attackers and not the defenders. The former Newcastle United and City manager has backed Liverpool to continue with Jurgen Klopp as he believes the German is the right fit for the Anfield club.

"I don't think Manchester City, Manchester United or Chelsea are great defensively. It's not just a Liverpool problem," the Daily Mail quoted Keegan as saying.

"There are a lot of teams in the Premier League struggling in defence. All the rules have been changed to suit attackers - yellow cards, red cards.

"It's no fun being a defender. If a defender misses three tackles he's off so it's no wonder they are cautious. Nowadays everything is built for teams to go forward, which is great. Who shows highlights of defending?

"I think he's a great manager. He fits Liverpool, he gets Liverpool. Yes they are conceding goals and they say it's a bit like my (Newcastle) team, but at Liverpool fans want to see a good game of football and they want the team to have a go.

"I think Klopp is the hand-in-glove type guy. You can understand what he is saying, he doesn't talk in riddles, he says what he thinks. I hope they have patience with him if it doesn't actually go quite right because he is the right guy."