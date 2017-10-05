Manchester City have the "financial power" in completing the signings of Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi, according to the Premier League club's midfielder Fernandinho.

The Argentine international's contract at the Camp Nou runs down in 2018 and he has played under City manager Pep Guardiola in the past, when the latter was in charge at the Catalan club. Ronaldo committed to the 12-time European champions last November and his current deal runs down in 2021.

Despite admitting that City have the financial muscle in bringing Ronaldo and Messi to the Etihad, Fernandinho stressed that more importance should be given in assembling a strong squad over signing a big name player.

"Could we sign Messi or Ronaldo? I guess so, but then you have to consider the club's priorities first. We have the financial power, everyone knows that, but there's the priority issue that must be considered," Fernandinho told Goal.

"Are we aiming to sign one player or to assemble a strong, competitive team to achieve our goals? Sometimes people mistake some things regarding that, thinking just one player would make up for the needs of an entire club. Maybe it's not supposed to be like that.

"City have been working throughout the years to mount competitive teams and pursue titles. Of course, the club made some big and strong investments in the beginning, with top-level and well-known players, but the project itself is based on having a strong team, on developing a top academy structure to reveal new players.

"The City project is much more than about signing a single player with a strong name, that would eventually cost a lot more."

Ronaldo's 42 goals in all competitions helped Real win the Fifa Club World Cup, La Liga and also the Champions League in the 2016/17 season. Messi on the other hand, scored 54 goals in all competitions for Barcelona, winning the Copa del Rey last term.