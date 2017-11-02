Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he does not want to renew his current deal with the Spanish giants, putting the recent speculation suggesting that he is looking for a new contract to bed.

The Portuguese international put pen to paper on a new five-year contract in November 2016, which sees him reportedly earn in the region of £365,000 per week. However, there were reports that the forward was unhappy with his life in Spain and was looking for a move away from the La Liga winners in the last summer transfer window.

Ronaldo was eventually able to resolve his issues with the club to continue with his current employers. Speculation continued, however, with reports suggesting that the former Manchester United star was seeking a new contract at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 32-year-old has now ruled out those claims after confirming that he will not his stay beyond his current deal, which will run down in 2021.

"I am doing very well at Real Madrid. I have four years left on my contract and I don't want to renew. I am fine," Ronaldo told beIN Sports, as quoted by Goal.com.

Ronaldo pipped Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain's world-record signing Neymar to win the Fifa Best Player of the Year award in October.

However, the superstar was unable to rescue his team from suffering a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

The north London club sealed a 3-1 win over Real at Wembley, thanks to a brace from Dele Alli and a Christian Eriksen goal which gave Spurs a 3-0 lead. Ronaldo pulled one back in the final quarter, but it was not sufficient to help the Spanish capital club avoid defeat.

Real's loss to Tottenham comes days after their defeat against Girona in La Liga.

Despite the recent set of results, Ronaldo remains confident that the 12-time European champions will bounce back from their poor run.

"It's normal when you're losing and things aren't going the way you want. You have to support your teammates. It was a real blow to lose 3-1 today, and in my opinion, it's not a fair reflection of what happened on the pitch, because their first goal was offside," he was quoted as saying by the Express.

"It was the same in Girona, their second goal was offside. They're things out of our control, but what we can control is our attitude, run hard, battle, and that's not been lacking in either of the last two games.

"When you don't win, people look for faults. I'm not like that, I talk with my teammates to their face. The team is confident, we know that we're having a bad run, but things will change."