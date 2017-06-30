Rihanna can breathe a sigh of relief as her father, Ronald Fenty, has given her new boyfriend his paternal seal of approval.

The Wild Thoughts singer is confirmed to be dating Saudi Arabian billionaire Hassan Jameel after intimate photos emerged of the couple kissing during their romantic Spanish getaway. No one was more surprised by the candid images than Rihanna's father, who knew his daughter had a new boyfriend but was unaware of his identity.

Speaking to The Sun, Fenty reportedly said: "A friend sent me them on Facebook of them kissing in the pool, I was looking for someone of colour, a darker colour, but whatever makes her happy. He's very tall. She told me she had a new boyfriend about a month ago, but I didn't know who he was.

"I always tell her, 'Don't date an entertainer, don't date an athlete'. They are busy going this way and that way, they don't have any quality time, and they're good looking guys so women fall all over them."

Jameel, 29, and his family own the rights to distribute Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia and are estimated to have a net worth of $1.2bn. Fenty had no idea of Jameel's staggering wealth but is not swayed by the businessman's bank balance, stating: "I didn't know he was a billionaire. Too little money, or too much money can't make you happy, you need something in-between."

Rihanna, the self-professed Bad Gal RiRi according to her Instagram handle, is known to be one of the fiercest women in music. With over 36.5 million albums sold worldwide, 11 number one solo singles in the US and acting roles in Bates Motel, Ocean's Eight and Battleship, Rihanna is a success story in her own right.

It is why Fenty hopes Hassan can handle the pop star's workload: "He's going to have to buckle up, she's a hard-working girl, she's very independent and ambitious. Nobody can tell her what to do. She doesn't want to be lifted up, she wants to get up there herself. Hopefully he's a little bit more liberal and has spent more time in Europe and South America."

Although still early days for their blossoming romance, Fenty is already planning on Rihanna settling down with her new beau. He said: "She's coming back to Barbados for the festival in the first week in August, and I imagine she'll bring him with her. The family would like to meet him, and I want grandchildren soon."