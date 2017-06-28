The identity of Rihanna's mystery new man has reportedly been revealed. The We Found Love singer is said to be dating Hassan Jameel, a Saudi Arabian businessman who was previously linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Fans were sent into a frenzy after photos of Rihanna, 29, published on 27 June, showed the pop star kissing the mystery man in a pool at a Spanish villa.

It is now claimed that the man in question is Jameel, a billionaire who is deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel Domestic, his family's company which owns the rights to the Toyota car dealership in Saudi Arabia.

According to Forbes Middle East, the Jameels were estimated to have a net worth of approximately $1.5bn, making them the 12th richest Arab family in the world.

Adding weight to the dating rumours, a source told The Sun of the budding romance: "This relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she's in love with him and seems completely smitten. They've been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They're really enjoying each others' company."

In the intimate photos, the pair are seen cuddling, laughing around and sharing passionate kisses. Rihanna is also pictured smoking a cigarette before they both climb out of the pool and head inside the villa.

Jameel is believed to have links to royalty after being pictured meeting Prince Andrew at the Bab Rizq Jameel Centre, which provides entrepreneurial advice for young people. The businessman is widely reported to have dated Naomi Campbell in 2016 after the pair were spotted watching Stevie Wonder together at the British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

Some are now speculating that Rihanna's blossoming relationship with Jameel could be part of the reason for her alleged fallout with Campbell. The model and singer were known to be close friends but suddenly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Addressing rumours of a rift, Campbell told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live earlier in 2017: "Everything's fine. Of course, it's fine. I don't have beef. I don't have beef especially with black women who I think are powerful and out there, and we're all doing the same thing – doing the same struggle."

Rihanna is rarely seen romantically with male companions. The Bajan singer dated Chris Brown in 2009 but their relationship came to an abrupt end when he physically attacked her during an argument before the Grammy Awards. Since then, the Diamonds songstress has enjoyed brief romances with baseball player Matt Kemp as well as an on-off dalliance with rapper Drake. In 2016, Rihanna was rumoured to be dating rapper Travis Scott before he moved on to Kylie Jenner.